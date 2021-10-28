Huntington Bancshares EPS in-line, beats on revenue
Oct. 28, 2021 7:07 AM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 in-line; GAAP EPS of $0.22 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $1.7B (+36.0% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Shares +1% PM.
- "Our third-quarter results demonstrated a solid start for the combined revenue generation potential of Huntington following the acquisition of TCF," said Steve Steinour, chairman, president and CEO. "Through the enormous effort of our colleagues, we successfully converted TCF's core system and completed all branch consolidations in October, concluding the majority of actions leading to announced cost synergies, and we are increasingly turning our focus toward revenue synergies."