Landos Biopharma gets dosing underway in early-stage LABP-104 lupus study

The doctor holds the results of the examination of the female patient on a white background. Bowel inflammation and disease concept, abdominal pain, cancer

Henadzi Pechan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) has dosed the first subject in a Phase 1 study of LABP-104, a potentially first-in-class oral, small-molecule LANCL2 agonist, for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.
  • Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is the most common type of the autoimmune disease lupus.
  • The trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, ascending dose, multi-cohort study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of LABP-104 in healthy volunteers.
  • The primary endpoint will measure the safety and tolerability of LABP-104, while secondary endpoint will measure the pharmacokinetics.
  • The company expects to report topline results of the Phase 1 trial in the first half of 2022.
