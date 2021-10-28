Landos Biopharma gets dosing underway in early-stage LABP-104 lupus study
Oct. 28, 2021 7:16 AM ETLandos Biopharma, Inc. (LABP)By: SA News Team
- Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) has dosed the first subject in a Phase 1 study of LABP-104, a potentially first-in-class oral, small-molecule LANCL2 agonist, for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.
- Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is the most common type of the autoimmune disease lupus.
- The trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, ascending dose, multi-cohort study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of LABP-104 in healthy volunteers.
- The primary endpoint will measure the safety and tolerability of LABP-104, while secondary endpoint will measure the pharmacokinetics.
- The company expects to report topline results of the Phase 1 trial in the first half of 2022.