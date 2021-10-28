Coca-Cola is a top pick at Credit Suisse after earnings impress

Oct. 28, 2021

  • Credit Suisse gushes over Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) after the beverage giant delivered what is called the Aha moment for an asset-light, inflation shielded business.
  • "A textbook quarter for Coke with clean topline and outstanding profit delivery in a tough logistics environment," says Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala.
  • "Coke will likely enter ’22 with topline momentum, just as it steps up marketing. We are increasingly confident the business will deliver its long-term financial algorithm, or better," adds Gajrawala.
  • Following showing off broad-based sales strength, KO is lined up as Credit Suisse's top new pick.
  • Shares of KO are up 0.14% premarket to follow on yesterday's 1.93% gain.
  • Read the KO earnings call transcript.
