IMAX EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue

Oct. 28, 2021 7:17 AM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • IMAX (NYSE:IMAX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $56.6M (+51.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.13M.
  • Press Release
  • CEO comment: "We feel confident that the table is set for a continued rebound in domestic and international blockbuster moviegoing which is reflected in our decision to opportunistically repurchase shares. With solid operating momentum, strong market share and multiple tentpole films set to be released in the remainder Q4 and 2022, IMAX is well positioned to deliver and strengthen our position as one of the world's premier entertainment experience."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.