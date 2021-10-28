IMAX EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue
Oct. 28, 2021 7:17 AM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- IMAX (NYSE:IMAX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $56.6M (+51.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.13M.
- CEO comment: "We feel confident that the table is set for a continued rebound in domestic and international blockbuster moviegoing which is reflected in our decision to opportunistically repurchase shares. With solid operating momentum, strong market share and multiple tentpole films set to be released in the remainder Q4 and 2022, IMAX is well positioned to deliver and strengthen our position as one of the world's premier entertainment experience."