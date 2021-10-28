Rafael shares dive 70% after devimistat fails main goal in late-stage adenocarcinoma trial
Oct. 28, 2021 7:33 AM ETRafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL)By: SA News Team4 Comments
- Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) shares plummeted more than 70% premarket after the company's CPI-613 (devimistat) failed to meet the primary endpoint of significant improvement in overall survival in patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas in a late-stage trial.
- In the Phase 3 trial, 528 patients were randomized to receive either devimistat in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX ((mFFX)) in the treatment arm or FOLFIRINOX (FFX) alone in the control arm.
- Devimistat given with mFFX did not significantly improve overall survival (HR=0.95, p=0.66) compared to FFX alone.
- The median overall survival in the treatment arm was 11.1 months, compared to 11.7 months in the control arm.
- Devimistat is also being evaluated in a multi-national Phase 3 randomized clinical trial, ARMADA 2000, in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- Following a pre-specified interim analysis, the independent data monitoring committee has recommended the trial be stopped due to lack of efficacy.
- "We are disappointed by the results of these two Phase 3 clinical trials with devimistat. We plan to work in collaboration with Rafael Pharmaceuticals to further evaluate the data," CEO Ameet Mallik said.