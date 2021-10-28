Rafael shares dive 70% after devimistat fails main goal in late-stage adenocarcinoma trial

Cancer cells vis

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) shares plummeted more than 70% premarket after the company's CPI-613 (devimistat) failed to meet the primary endpoint of significant improvement in overall survival in patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas in a late-stage trial.
  • In the Phase 3 trial, 528 patients were randomized to receive either devimistat in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX ((mFFX)) in the treatment arm or FOLFIRINOX (FFX) alone in the control arm.
  • Devimistat given with mFFX did not significantly improve overall survival (HR=0.95, p=0.66) compared to FFX alone.
  • The median overall survival in the treatment arm was 11.1 months, compared to 11.7 months in the control arm.
  • Devimistat is also being evaluated in a multi-national Phase 3 randomized clinical trial, ARMADA 2000, in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • Following a pre-specified interim analysis, the independent data monitoring committee has recommended the trial be stopped due to lack of efficacy.
  • "We are disappointed by the results of these two Phase 3 clinical trials with devimistat. We plan to work in collaboration with Rafael Pharmaceuticals to further evaluate the data," CEO Ameet Mallik said.
