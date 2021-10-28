IntercontinentalExchange EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue
Oct. 28, 2021 7:33 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- IntercontinentalExchange (NYSE:ICE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $1.8B (+27.7% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Press Release
Financial Guidance
- ICE's fourth quarter 2021 total recurring revenues are expected to be in a range of $892 million to $907 million.
- Exchanges fourth quarter 2021 total recurring revenues are expected to be in a range of $330 million to $335 million.
- Fixed Income & Data Services fourth quarter 2021 total recurring revenues are expected to be in a range of $415 million to $420 million.
- Mortgage Technology fourth quarter 2021 total recurring revenues are expected to be in a range of $147 million to $152 million.
- ICE's fourth quarter 2021 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $922 million to $932 million. Adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $737 million to $747 million, including approximately $10 million related to Bakkt.
- ICE's fourth quarter 2021 GAAP non-operating income is expected to be in the range of $1.185 billion to $1.190 billion, including an expected gain on the Bakkt merger of approximately $1.3 billion. Adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $100 million to $105 million.
- ICE's diluted share count for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of 563 million to 569 million weighted average shares outstanding, excluding the impact of any potential share repurchases
