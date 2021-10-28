Repligen EPS beats by $0.30, beats on revenue

Oct. 28, 2021 7:37 AM ETRepligen Corporation (RGEN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.30; GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $178.22M (+89.5% Y/Y) beats by $14.25M.
  • Shares +0.52% PM.
  • Press Release
  • Inorganic revenue from acquisitions made in 2020 and 2021 accounted for 6% of revenue.
  • Adjusted gross margin increased to 58.3%.
  • Adjusted operating margin was 32%, an increase of 340 bps.
  • Raised FY 2021 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $655-$665 million, an increase from our previous guidance of $625-$645 million. We expect overall revenue growth of 79%-82% and 77%-80% at constant currency. Organic growth is expected to be in the range of 65%-68%, an increase from our previous guidance of 57%-62%. Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 59%-60% on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, consistent with our previous guidance. Fully diluted GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.19-$2.24, an increase from our previous guidance of $2.08-$2.15. Adjusted (non-GAAP) fully diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.86-$2.91, an increase from our previous guidance of $2.71-$2.78.
