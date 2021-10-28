T. Rowe Price Q3 earnings miss amid market uncertainty, net outflows
Oct. 28, 2021 7:39 AM ET T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) Q3 earnings miss consensus on both earnings and revenue as uncertainty returned to markets in September and the firm experienced net outflows of $6.4B during the quarter.
- The outflows were "concentrated in our growth oriented strategies, as some investors continue to reposition away from growth after many years of attractive returns," said CEO William J. Stromberg.
- "While near-term redemptions continue, we remain confident in the long-term health of the business as seen in positive sales activity and client engagements," he added.
- Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.27, missing the $3.31 consensus, dipped from $3.31 in Q2 and increased from $2.55 in Q3 2020.
- Q3 net revenue of $1.95B trails the $1.97B average analyst estimate; increased 1.3% from Q2 and 23% from the year-ago quarter.
- Investment advisory revenue from the firm's U.S. mutual funds were $1.1B, up 20% from Q3 2020. Investment advisory revenue from subadvised funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts and other investment products were $687.9M, up 30% Y/Y.
- Average assets under management of $1.65T in Q3 increase 4.0% from Q2; ending AUM of $1.61T slips 0.7% from Q2.
- T. Rowe (TROW) stock gains 0.9% in premarket trading.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM will discuss its agreement to acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2B.