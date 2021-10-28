Stantec and Kleinfelder awarded architecture-engineering contract for Dam/Levee safety
Oct. 28, 2021 7:43 AM ETStantec Inc. (STN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- The US Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District has awarded Stantec (NYSE:STN) and Kleinfelder an Architect-Engineer Civil Works/Dam Safety/Levee Safety Program Design Services contract with a capacity of $110M.
- Partnering as Kleinfelder-Stantec, a Joint Venture, the firms will provide a full spectrum of design and construction phase services for USACE’s Civil Works projects across the USACE South Pacific Division.
- Under this multiple award task order contract, the Kleinfelder-Stantec team will support the USACE Sacramento District with the delivery of a large portfolio of programs and projects related to water infrastructure.
- “In partnership with Kleinfelder, we’re incredibly excited to support USACE Sacramento on critical water infrastructure, flood risk management, and dam safety projects across the region,” said Chris Williams, senior vice president for Stantec’s US Federal Program.