InflaRx climbs as Raymond James upgrades expecting price to quadruple

Oct. 28, 2021 7:49 AM ETInflaRx N.V. (IFRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor9 Comments

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has added ~65.4% in the pre-market after Raymond James raised its rating to Strong Buy from Outperform.
  • The upgrade comes a day after the company reported positive Phase 2a data for its experimental C5a antibody, vilobelimab (IFX-1) in Pyoderma Gangraenosum (PG).
  • Noting the total suppression of plasma C5a levels in cohort three in the trial, consisting of seven patients, the analysts led by Steven Seedhouse argue that the effect will have a “good readthrough” to IFX-1 in ANCA vasculitis and Hidradenitis Suppurativa.
  • The price target increased to $14 from $10 per share indicates a premium of ~389.5% to the last close.
  • Data from a Phase 2 study for IFX-1 in ANCA-associated Vasculitis is expected by the end of the year, InflaRx (IFRX) said in August. To evaluate IFX-1 in Hidradenitis Suppurativa, the company plans to submit the study protocol in Q4 2021.
