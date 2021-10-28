InflaRx climbs as Raymond James upgrades expecting price to quadruple
Oct. 28, 2021 7:49 AM ETInflaRx N.V. (IFRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has added ~65.4% in the pre-market after Raymond James raised its rating to Strong Buy from Outperform.
- The upgrade comes a day after the company reported positive Phase 2a data for its experimental C5a antibody, vilobelimab (IFX-1) in Pyoderma Gangraenosum (PG).
- Noting the total suppression of plasma C5a levels in cohort three in the trial, consisting of seven patients, the analysts led by Steven Seedhouse argue that the effect will have a “good readthrough” to IFX-1 in ANCA vasculitis and Hidradenitis Suppurativa.
- The price target increased to $14 from $10 per share indicates a premium of ~389.5% to the last close.
- Data from a Phase 2 study for IFX-1 in ANCA-associated Vasculitis is expected by the end of the year, InflaRx (IFRX) said in August. To evaluate IFX-1 in Hidradenitis Suppurativa, the company plans to submit the study protocol in Q4 2021.