Flora Growth inks agreement with GlossWire to feature skincare brands
Oct. 28, 2021 7:52 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)By: SA News Team
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) announces that its Flora Beauty division has signed an agreement with GlossWire to feature its two skincare brands, MIND Naturals and Awe ((Ô)), on its digital beauty marketplace.
- Shares up ~1% premarket.
- The campaign launch is expected to begin November 10th, 2021.
- GlossWire is an innovative global marketplace featuring a curated mix of brands that are making an impact in the beauty and grooming spaces.
- Earlier this month, Flora Growth signed an agreement to begin scientific clinical trials globally.