Flora Growth inks agreement with GlossWire to feature skincare brands

Skincare Scrubs and Masks

Shana Novak/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) announces that its Flora Beauty division has signed an agreement with GlossWire to feature its two skincare brands, MIND Naturals and Awe ((Ô)), on its digital beauty marketplace.
  • Shares up ~1% premarket.
  • The campaign launch is expected to begin November 10th, 2021.
  • GlossWire is an innovative global marketplace featuring a curated mix of brands that are making an impact in the beauty and grooming spaces.
  • Earlier this month, Flora Growth signed an agreement to begin scientific clinical trials globally.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.