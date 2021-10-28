Voyager Digital bags $75M investment from Alameda Research
Oct. 28, 2021 7:55 AM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA20 Comments
- Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) announces a $75M from Alameda Research.
- Alameda Research trades over $5B per day across thousands of products including all major coins and altcoins, as well as their derivatives.
- "We are excited to enter into a strategic alliance with Alameda, a clear pioneer in the crypto industry. Alameda is one of the largest crypto market makers in the world, and we believe there are significant opportunities in working together. While the immediate opportunity is on the order flow and asset management front, we are tremendously excited about potential future synergistic opportunities in the continuously evolving crypto industry. These opportunities include NFTs and crypto derivatives through Alameda, as well as the creation of thought leadership as we work with lawmakers on shaping regulation." said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and Co-founder.
- Bullish comments on the stock: 'Why Voyager Digital Is A Worthwhile Bet Over Coinbase'