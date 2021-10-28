EMA validates Incyte's ruxolitinib MAA as potential treatment of non-segmental vitiligo

Close Up Of Beautiful young woman with skin problems

Vesnaandjic/E+ via Getty Images

  • Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announces the validation of the European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for ruxolitinib cream, a topical JAK inhibitor, as a potential treatment for adolescents and adults (age >12 years) with non-segmental vitiligo with facial involvement.
  • The validation of the MAA by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirms that the submission is ready to enter the formal review process.
  • The MAA is supported by data from the Phase 3 TRuE-V clinical trial program evaluating the safety and efficacy of ruxolitinib cream in more than 600 people (age >12 years) with vitiligo.
  • Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by depigmentation of skin that results from the loss of pigment-producing cells known as melanocytes.
