BJ's Wholesale falls after BofA warns that it is likely to hold prices steady
Oct. 28, 2021 7:58 AM ETBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of America lowers BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) to a Neutral rating from Buy.
- The firm warns that BJ's will hold prices until competitors like Costco and Sam’s Club pass through cost increases to customers.
- "This could pressure BJ margins into 2022, particularly given BJ’s higher consumables mix (grocery = 70%+ of sales) vs. other discount retailers and potential inventory challenges in general merchandise categories."
- In addition, the BofA analyst team thinks BJ's is less insulated from supply chain issues and points to negative traffic trends that could limit upside.
- Shares of BJ's (BJ) are down 2.86% premarket to $57.43.
- BofA assigns a price objective of $66 to BJ vs. the average Wall Street price target of $58.83.