BJ's Wholesale falls after BofA warns that it is likely to hold prices steady

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bank of America lowers BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) to a Neutral rating from Buy.
  • The firm warns that BJ's will hold prices until competitors like Costco and Sam’s Club pass through cost increases to customers.
  • "This could pressure BJ margins into 2022, particularly given BJ’s higher consumables mix (grocery = 70%+ of sales) vs. other discount retailers and potential inventory challenges in general merchandise categories."
  • In addition, the BofA analyst team thinks BJ's is less insulated from supply chain issues and points to negative traffic trends that could limit upside.
  • Shares of BJ's (BJ) are down 2.86% premarket to $57.43.
  • BofA assigns a price objective of $66 to BJ vs. the average Wall Street price target of $58.83.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.