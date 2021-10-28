CMS Energy EPS in-line, beats on revenue
Oct. 28, 2021 8:04 AM ETCMS Energy Corporation (CMS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 in-line; GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $1.72B (+13.9% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- Outlook: CMS Energy raised its full-year 2021 adjusted earnings from continuing operations guidance to $2.63 to $2.65 per share, from $2.61 to $2.65 per share, vs. consensus of $2.67.
- CMS Energy also reaffirmed 2022 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.85 - $2.87 per share and long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end of the EPS growth range.
