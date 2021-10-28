Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces CEO transition
Oct. 28, 2021 8:11 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has announced planned CEO leadership transition.
- Founding Alnylam CEO John Maraganore will hand over the role to Yvonne Greenstreet at year-end 2021. Greenstreet currently serves as the company's President and COO.
- Maraganore joined Alnylam in 2002 as the company's founding CEO. He will support the leadership transition in a consulting capacity through March 31, 2022 and will continue as a member of the company's Scientific Advisory Board thereafter.
- Meanwhile, Greenstreet will join the Alnylam Board of Directors as part of the planned succession.