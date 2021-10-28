Spero Therapeutics submits tebipenem NDA for treatment of complicated urinary tract infections

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) announces the submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA for tebipenem HBr tablets for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections ((cUTI)).
  • If approved, tebipenem HBr would be the only oral carbapenem antibiotic available for use in cUTI.
  • The NDA submission includes previously communicated positive data from the Phase 3 ADAPT-PO trial, it said.
  • Data showed that ADAPT-PO met its primary endpoint by demonstrating that oral tebipenem HBr was statistically non-inferior to IV ertapenem in the treatment of patients with cUTI and patients with acute pyelonephritis (AP).
  • The anticipates to launch tebipenem HBr in the second half of 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.