Spero Therapeutics submits tebipenem NDA for treatment of complicated urinary tract infections
Oct. 28, 2021 8:12 AM ETSpero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO)By: SA News Team
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) announces the submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA for tebipenem HBr tablets for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections ((cUTI)).
- If approved, tebipenem HBr would be the only oral carbapenem antibiotic available for use in cUTI.
- The NDA submission includes previously communicated positive data from the Phase 3 ADAPT-PO trial, it said.
- Data showed that ADAPT-PO met its primary endpoint by demonstrating that oral tebipenem HBr was statistically non-inferior to IV ertapenem in the treatment of patients with cUTI and patients with acute pyelonephritis (AP).
- The anticipates to launch tebipenem HBr in the second half of 2022.