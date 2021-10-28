Impinj shares gains following Q3 beats, solid guidance

  • Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares rise 5% after Q3 revenue of $45.2M narrowly beats estimates and the $0.04 loss per share was $0.06 smaller than expected.
  • “Our third-quarter results were strong, with revenue and profitability exceeding our guidance,” said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO. “We accelerated Impinj M700 endpoint IC production, navigated unprecedented supply challenges and see strong, long-term demand from enterprise digital transformation.”
  • "In September, our endpoint IC foundry partner gave us first-half 2022 wafer supply commitments that should allow us to equal or exceed fourth-quarter 2021 shipment levels through mid-2022".
  • For Q4, Impinj sees revenue of $46-48M vs. the $42.26M consensus; sees Non-GAAP EPS of ($0.04)-0.02 vs. ($0.14) estimate.
  • Previously (Oct. 27): Impinj EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue.
