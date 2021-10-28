Mastercard sees Q4 revenue growth in mid-20s, as cross-border spending rebounds
Oct. 28, 2021 8:20 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) sees Q4 non-GAAP net revenue growth in the mid-20s percentage and operating expense growth at the high end of high teens.
- Mastercard (MA) jumps 3.7% in premarket trading.
- On a currency-neutral basis, excluding acquisitions, the card network company expects Q4 net revenue growth in the low 20s and operating expense growth at the low end of low double digits, according to slides on its website.
- As for Q3 results, "Our performance was driven by the execution of our strategy, healthy domestic spending and solid growth in cross-border spending which has recently returned to pre-pandemic levels,” said CEO Michael Miebach.
- Mastercard said Oct. month to date cross-border volume has now exceeded 2019's level. MTD switched volume is 134% of the 2019 level, and switched transactions are 132% of the 2019 level.
- MTD, cross-border travel volume, though, stands at 77% of the 2019 level.
- Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.37 beats the $2.19 consensus and increased from $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 gross dollar volume increased 2% and purchase volume rose 23%.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
- Earlier, Mastercard (MA) EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue.