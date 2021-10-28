Meten rallies on strategic partnership with AGM for blockchain and crypto mining business
Oct. 28, 2021 8:22 AM ETAGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH), METXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Meten (NASDAQ:METX) rallies 13.4% higher premarket after it entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with AGM (NASDAQ:AGMH) for accelerating the development Meten's blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business.
- Post the agreement, both the parties agreed to mainly cooperate on R&D of blockchain applications and the establishment of a supply chain for cryptocurrency mining business.
- The agreement contains an initial order of AGMH's cryptocurrency mining machines from Meten and an option for Meten to purchase additional machines later.
- "AGMH, through its strategic partnership with HighSharp (Shenzhen Gaorui) Electronic Technology, has upgraded its R&D capabilities and built a team of engineers with expertise in blockchain and related technologies," Co-Founder and Executive Director Mr. Jason Zhao commented.