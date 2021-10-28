Certara gets five-year FDA contract for Pinnacle 21 software

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) announces that the U.S. FDA has awarded a five-year contract with Pinnacle 21 for ongoing software and related services support for the agency’s DataFit program.
  • The DataFit program assesses data quality and performs data validation for standards compliance of all electronic clinical and non-clinical trial study submission data.
  • The contract includes the use of the Pinnacle 21 Enterprise software by the FDA to perform data validation for its DataFit program as well as Operations and Maintenance through IT professional services to the agency.
