Teva downgraded at Raymond James; says forward momentum unlikely until at least FY22
Oct. 28, 2021
- Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) ADRs are trading flat in the pre-market after Raymond James downgraded the company to Market Perform from Outperform in reaction to lower than expected financials posted by the generic drug maker for Q3 2021 on Wednesday.
- The analysts led by Elliot Wilbur argue that the decline in FDA approvals on generics has taken its toll on the company’s near-term performance, as shown by the Q3 miss.
- Though management has reaffirmed the 2021 revenue guidance, the firm has revised down 2021 adj. EBITDA estimate for Teva (TEVA) to ~4.8B, indicating ~2% YoY decline.
- “As the FDA lags behind in new approvals, Teva’s 2021 projections are feeling the pressure from limited product launches and no new complex drugs - the predominant growth mover in generics,” Wilbur and team wrote.
- The analysts note that “any forward momentum is not likely to materialize until at least FY22,” when the company expects to roll out 30 – 40 products, including some previously anticipated in FY21.
