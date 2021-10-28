CAE agrees to acquire Sabre's AirCentre portfolio in $392.5M deal
Oct. 28, 2021 8:27 AM ETCAE Inc. (CAE), SABRBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CAE (NYSE:CAE) has agreed to acquire Sabre's AirCentre airline operations portfolio (AirCentre) in deal valued at $392.5M.
- The transaction is expected to close in 1Q22.
- The agreement will cover the Sabre AirCentre product portfolio, related technology and intellectual property as well as the transfer of AirCentre's highly talented workforce.
- The AirCentre product portfolio comprises flight and crew management and optimization solutions. The deal will help establish CAE as a technology leader in digital flight and crew operations and expand its capabilities across a large airline customer base.
- AirCentre generated revenue of ~$150M and ~$55M EBITDA in the 2019 calendar year (pre-pandemic). The transaction is expected to be mid-single-digit percentage EPS accretive, and even higher free cash flow accretive, for CAE within the first year post-closing.