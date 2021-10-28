The Real Brokerage launches new instant payments service for agents

Oct. 28, 2021 8:27 AM ETThe Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) announced the launch of Instant Payments which will change the way agents are paid in the real estate industry and with the first-of-its-kind model agents will have the the option to be paid at the time a transaction is executed, rather than at closing.
  • Instant Payments will initially be offered to a select group of agents based on who will first be eligible which include the amount of revenue the agent generates and how many transactions they close per year.
