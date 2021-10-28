Jobless claims down 10K to 281K

Oct. 28, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments

Folded sheet of paper with an unemployment graph on

JLGutierrez/E+ via Getty Images

  • Initial Jobless Claims: -10K to 281K vs. 290K consensus, 291K prior. (revised from 290K).
  • Four-week moving average was 299.25K, down 20,750 from the previous week's average of 320K.
  • Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.7%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 245.48K, a decline of 11,733 (or 4.6%) from the previous week.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 2.243M lower than 2.481M prior and 2.415M consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.