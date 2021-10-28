Jobless claims down 10K to 281K
Oct. 28, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: -10K to 281K vs. 290K consensus, 291K prior. (revised from 290K).
- Four-week moving average was 299.25K, down 20,750 from the previous week's average of 320K.
- Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.7%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 245.48K, a decline of 11,733 (or 4.6%) from the previous week.
- Continuing jobless claims of 2.243M lower than 2.481M prior and 2.415M consensus.