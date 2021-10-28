Roundhill Investments launches new IO Digital Infrastructure ETF
Oct. 28, 2021 9:03 AM ETRoundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF (BYTE)AMT, CHTR, LBTYABy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Roundhill Investments announced the launch Thursday of its new thematic ETF, the Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BYTE).
- BYTE aims to provide market participants exposure to companies involved in the digital-infrastructure landscape, including data storage, powering the internet, fiber optics, data centers, mobile towers and related infrastructure.
- “We believe digital infrastructure is the backbone underpinning the growth of the consumer Internet globally," Roundhill CEO and co-founder Will Hershey said in unveiling the new ETF. "Whether you’re playing Roblox, hosting a conference call on Zoom or trading cryptocurrency, you are relying on the physical infrastructure assets that enable high-speed data transmission.”
- “With BYTE, we are seeking to provide retail and institutional investors a vehicle to invest in the potential growth of the Internet while offering the potential for the stability and cash-flow profile of hard assets," he said.
- BYTE will have 40 holdings to start. Its top positions are Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) weighted at 6.74%; Uniti Group, is an Australian communications infrastructure firm weighted at 6.72; Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) weighted at 6.68%. and American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) weighted at 5.84%. See a complete list of holdings for BYTE here.
- BYTE provides exposure to 17 countries, led by the United States at 65%, followed by Australia, Britain and China at 8.5%, 6.7%, and 4.4%, respectively. The ETF also comes with a 0.75% expense ratio.
- Roundhill Investments isn't the only issuer building out its thematic ETF base. ProShares launched three funds around nanotechnology, smart materials, and on-demand services on Wednesday.