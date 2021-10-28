Newmont clings to Q3 profit as gold production, price slump
- Newmont (NYSE:NEM) -3.2% pre-market after missing estimates for Q3 earnings and revenues, and cutting its full-year production guidance due to the impact of COVID-19 and various operational problems.
- The miner now forecasts attributable gold production of ~6M oz., compared with an earlier outlook for 6.5M oz., and all-in sustaining costs of $1,050/oz.; it reaffirms guidance of 1.3M gold equiv. oz. from copper, silver, lead and zinc.
- Q3 net income plunged to $3M from $839M in the prior-year period, while sales fell 8.7% to $2.9B.
- Newmont's average realized price for gold in the quarter fell 7% Y/Y to $1,778/oz. from $1,913/oz.
- Q3 attributable gold production fell 5.8% Y/Y to 1.45M oz., while all-in sustaining costs rose 9.8% to $1,120/oz.
- Newmont says throughput was lower at Nevada Gold Mines due to a mechanical failure in May, which led to a partial shutdown of the Goldstrike mill until it was fully repaired in September.
- The company also cites lower leach production, mill recovery and ore grade milled at CC&V, lower throughput at Tanami as the mine was placed under maintenance in July, and lower throughput, grade milled and recovery at the Boddington mine in Australia because of severe weather and operational delays.
- Newmont also expects its Canadian sites to produce at the low end or below annual production guidance due to COVID-related absenteeism.
- Newmont shares are 4% lower YTD and down 22% from a mid-May peak.