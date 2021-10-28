WeWork partners with Stockperks to offer shareholders flexible office space perks
Oct. 28, 2021 8:33 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) has inked a strategic partnership with Stockperks to provide its shareholders with flexible office space perks.
- WeWork (WE) shareholders will receive three complimentary workspace day passes to hundreds of WeWork On Demand locations across major cities globally.
- “We’re excited to partner with Stockperks and provide our retail investors an opportunity to experience the WeWork product firsthand, enhancing their experience as an investor and providing a new way for us to connect with retail shareholders directly,” said Chandler Salisbury, WeWork’s VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Development.
- Shares up 1.3% premarket.
