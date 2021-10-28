Yum Brands tracks higher after posting growth across chains in Q3
Oct. 28, 2021 8:35 AM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) slides past consensus estimates with its Q3 earnings report.
- Total system sales excluding foreign currency translation were up 8%, with KFC at 11%, Taco Bell at 8% and Pizza Hut at 4%. All three chains saw positive same-store sales growth. Unit growth was up 4% as expansion stays on the menu for YUM.
- Cowen is in with an early appraisal of the Yum (YUM) earnings: "We were pleased by better than expected 4% net restaurant growth, driven by KFC international, while strong flow- through at KFC and PIzza Hut was offset by higher than expected G&A," notes analyst Andrew Charles.
- Shares of YUM are up 0.55% after the earning topper.