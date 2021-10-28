DatChat rallies 22% on launching social network+ privacy platform
Oct. 28, 2021 8:36 AM ETDatChat, Inc. (DATS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) trades 21.8% higher premarket after it launched DatChat Social Network+, a social-networking focused expansion of the DatChat messaging platform.
- The newly-added features include content aggregation and discoverability, social engagement tools, a verified influencer platform and monetization tools, and an iMessage App with screenshot protection for pictures and messages.
- DatChat's core model and key differentiator is personal privacy and its messaging and app platform uses patented technology to maintain privacy for users and ensures control by users of their personal online data.
- The national marketing campaign to drive user growth is expected to launch on Nov.8.