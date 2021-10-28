MaxLinear shares trades higher after earnings report, upside outlook
- MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) up 8% after yesterday's third-quarter results beat top and bottom-line (adjusted) estimates.
- Net revenue grew 47% Y/Y $229.8M vs. the consensus of $224.75M.
- Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $84.1M, compared to $7.9M in the prior quarter.
- "Non-GAAP gross margin for Q3 of 61.3% (60.2% in the prior quarter) is ahead of our original plan, as product mix shift towards higher value products continues to accelerate across broadband, connectivity, infrastructure, and high-performance analog end markets".
- MaxLinear forecasts revenue of $240-250M versus the $229.4M consensus with an adjusted gross margin of 60-62% for the fourth quarter.
