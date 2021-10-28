Norfolk Southern raised to buy at BofA on improving operations
Oct. 28, 2021 8:45 AM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) was raised to buy from neutral at BoFA as the company focuses on it its "Yield Up" strategy, which should drive sustainable margin. NSC gained 1.3% in premarket trading.
- "The improvement is now palpable and is accelerating ..." BoFa analyst Ken Hoexter wrote in a note.
- Hoexter raised his price target on NSC to $325 from $263.
- "After being neutral for 2 years, we return to focus on one of the best rail networks, a premier Intermodal franchise, which should allow it to take share in this tight truck market," Hoexter added.
- Hoexter expects the company will be able to move its operation ratio into the 50's and he targets 59% in 2022 and 58% in 2023.
- Yesterday, Norfolk Southern EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue.
- Also see, Canadian National Railway downgraded at CIBC after share price increase.