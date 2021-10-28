Norfolk Southern raised to buy at BofA on improving operations

Norfolk Southern locomotive cargo freight train with cars passing on railroad tracks in Georgia downtown midtown city in summer

ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) was raised to buy from neutral at BoFA as the company focuses on it its "Yield Up" strategy, which should drive sustainable margin. NSC gained 1.3% in premarket trading.
  • "The improvement is now palpable and is accelerating ..." BoFa analyst Ken Hoexter wrote in a note.
  • Hoexter raised his price target on NSC to $325 from $263.
  • "After being neutral for 2 years, we return to focus on one of the best rail networks, a premier Intermodal franchise, which should allow it to take share in this tight truck market," Hoexter added.
  • Hoexter expects the company will be able to move its operation ratio into the 50's and he targets 59% in 2022 and 58% in 2023.
  • Yesterday, Norfolk Southern EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue.
  • Also see, Canadian National Railway downgraded at CIBC after share price increase.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.