Dassault Systemes reports Q3 results
Oct. 28, 2021 8:47 AM ETDassault Systèmes SE (DASTY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.22; GAAP EPS of €0.14.
- Revenue of €1.16B (+12.6% Y/Y)
- Press Release
- Raising FY2021 Non-IFRS objectives: Revenue growth of 10%-11% to €4.80-€4.83 billion; EPS reported growth of 25%-27% to €0.94-0.95.
- The company said, "As we look to the fourth quarter, we are increasing our non-IFRS diluted EPS objective range to €0.94 - €0.95 or 25%-27% growth from +19%-21% previously, capturing the incremental earnings upside from 4 the third quarter and increased revenue visibility while expenses remain unchanged."