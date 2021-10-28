Keurig Dr Pepper bangs out volume and pricing gains in Q3

Oct. 28, 2021 8:49 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Can of Dr Pepper

urbanbuzz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is showing a small gain after topping consensus marks with its Q3 earnings report and boosting guidance.
  • The beverage company showed a good balance of volume growth and higher pricing in the quarter. On a constant currency basis, sales advanced 6.8% in the quarter with volume/mix up 3.2% and a favorable net price realization of 3.6%.
  • Adjusted operating margin was 28.6% net sales vs. 28.9% in the year-ago period, reflecting the impact of the significantly higher marketing investment in the quarter versus last year.
  • KDP balance sheet update: Free cash flow was $676M in Q3, primarily reflecting the growth in earnings and ongoing effective working capital management. The company notes the continued strong free cash flow performance enabled it to reduce total financial obligations by $327M in the and end the quarter with $200M of unrestricted cash on hand.
  • Shares of KDP are up 0.55% premarket after the solid earnings beat.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.