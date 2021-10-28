Keurig Dr Pepper bangs out volume and pricing gains in Q3
Oct. 28, 2021 8:49 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is showing a small gain after topping consensus marks with its Q3 earnings report and boosting guidance.
- The beverage company showed a good balance of volume growth and higher pricing in the quarter. On a constant currency basis, sales advanced 6.8% in the quarter with volume/mix up 3.2% and a favorable net price realization of 3.6%.
- Adjusted operating margin was 28.6% net sales vs. 28.9% in the year-ago period, reflecting the impact of the significantly higher marketing investment in the quarter versus last year.
- KDP balance sheet update: Free cash flow was $676M in Q3, primarily reflecting the growth in earnings and ongoing effective working capital management. The company notes the continued strong free cash flow performance enabled it to reduce total financial obligations by $327M in the and end the quarter with $200M of unrestricted cash on hand.
- Shares of KDP are up 0.55% premarket after the solid earnings beat.