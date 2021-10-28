ECB sees lower asset purchases under its emergency program; rates unchanged
Oct. 28, 2021 8:54 AM ETiShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index ETF (EUFN), FXEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The European Central Bank will continue to reduce its pace of net asset purchases under its pandemic emergency program compared with its Q2 and Q3 purchases this year, it said in its monetary policy decision.
- "The Governing Council continues to judge that favourable financing conditions can be maintained with a moderately lower pace of net asset purchases under the PEPP," the central bank said in a statement.
- It keeps interest rates unchanged on main refinancing operations at 0%, marginal lending facility at 0.25%, and deposit facility at -0.5%.
- Net purchases under its Asset Purchase Program will continue at a monthly pace of €20.
- Under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, the council will continue to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the PEPP until at least the end of 2023.
- The ECB's monetary policy setting arm "judges that realized progress in underlying inflation is sufficiently advanced to be consistent with inflation stabilizing at 2% over the medium term," implying inflation may run moderately above that target during a "transitory period."
- ETFs to watch: Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE) and iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)
