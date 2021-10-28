AbbVie posts encouraging data from late-stage ABBV-951 Parkinson's disease trial

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) posts positive results from the company's late-stage trial of ABBV-951 (foslevodopa/foscarbidopa) in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
  • The study met its primary endpoint of increase from baseline in "On" time (hours) without troublesome dyskinesia (involuntary movements) after 12 weeks based on the Parkinson's Disease Diary (PD Diary).
  • The increase in "On" time at week 12 was 2.72 hours for ABBV-951 versus 0.97 hours for oral levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) (p= 0.0083).
  • The majority of the adverse events (AEs) in the trial reported were non-serious and mild to moderate in severity in the ABBV-951 group.
  • Parkinson's disease is a progressive and chronic neurological disorder characterized by tremor, muscle rigidity, slowness of movement, and difficulty with balance.
  • Full results from the Phase 3 study will be presented at a future medical meeting or submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal, the company said.
