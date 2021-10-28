DoJ investigating Novartis marketing of Entresto, payments to doctors
Oct. 28, 2021 9:00 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last month received a Civil Investigative Demand from the Department of Justice over its marketing of the heart failure drug Entresto.
- DoJ is also investigating payments provided by the pharma to doctor for prescribing the drug.
- The disclosure was made in the company's recent Q3 financial report (see p. 36).
- Novartis said it is evaluating the demand.
- Entresto had $924M in sales in Q3.
- Earlier this year, the FDA approved an expanded indication for Entresto.