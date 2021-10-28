The Real Good Food Company commences IPO
Oct. 28, 2021 9:01 AM ETThe Real Good Food Company, Inc. (RGF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- The Real Good Food Company (RGF) commences the initial public offering of 5.33M shares.
- Underwriters'' option to purchase an additional 800,000 shares of which 333,333 shares are intended to be offered by the selling stockholder and 466,667 shares are intended to be offered by the company.
- The IPO price is expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share.
- Company has applied to list the stock on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “RGF.”
- The company develops, markets, and manufactures comfort foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients that are sold in the health and wellness segment of the frozen food category.