Churchill Downs stands apart from competitors - Jefferies

  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) trades slightly higher after a messy Q3 in terms of the timing of the Kentucky Derby altering the comparables.
  • Revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA all came in higher than a year ago.
  • Jefferies saw enough from Churchill Downs (CHDN) to keep a Buy rating in place. "The company reported a solid 3Q that reflects robust demand across regional gaming portfolios and better than expected profitability at TwinSpires as the company emphasized growing digital businesses in a disciplined manner, setting the company apart from competitors," updates analyst David Katz. The firm has a price target of $283 on CHDN.
  • Churchill Downs is holding an earnings call later this morning.
  • CHDN +0.52% premarket after the double earnings beat.
