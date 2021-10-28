National Instruments updates on acquisition of NH Research and Heinzinger

Oct. 28, 2021 9:09 AM ETNATIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA6 Comments
  • National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) acquires NH Research, a leader in high power test and measurement applications such as electric vehicles and batteries.
  • Transaction closed on October 19, 2021.
  • Company also announced that it recently entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the EV Systems business of Rosenheim, Germany-based Heinzinger, a European leader in high-current and high-voltage power systems and this deal is expected to close in Q1 2022.
  • These two transactions will represent 3-4% company's total revenue in 2022 and be accretive to EPS.
  • Contributor comments on the stock: 'National Instruments: Solid Growth Targets Clouded By Premium Valuation'
