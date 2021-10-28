PACCAR stock rises as Credit Suisse expects earnings beat
Oct. 28, 2021 9:14 AM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares are up 1.43% in the pre-market as Credit Suisse upgrades the stock to Outperform from Neutral.
- "Competitive dynamics appear more favorable as truck peers are spun out from parent companies and driving greater focus on margins and returns tied to recent M&A," write analysts led by Jamie Cook. "This cycle we believe PCAR margins and market share surprise on the upside."
- PACCAR missed earnings in Q3, but Credit Suisse believes that this will change next quarter, as truck profitability and demand improve. Supply chain challenges continue to affect the industry's ability to scale.
- Credit Suisse raises its price target to $106 from $89. 10 out of 17 sell-side analysts have a Neutral rating on PCAR with an average price target of $96.