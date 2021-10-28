Aemetis inks agreement with global construction firm, CTCI for renewable jet and diesel plant

Oct. 28, 2021 9:23 AM ETAemetis, Inc. (AMTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) trades 3% higher premarket after it entered into an agreement with engineering and construction firm CTCI America to conduct permitting and engineering work for the Carbon Zero renewable jet/diesel plant to be built in Riverbank, California.
  • CTCI America is a subsidiary of CTCI, a $2B revenues Engineering, Procurement and Construction firm with extensive high technology and energy industry project engineering and construction experience.
  • The Aemetis Carbon Zero plant is being developed at a former U.S. Army ammunition production facility.
  • The plant will have an initial capacity of 45M gallons per year, with engineering and other development work underway for expansion to 90M gallons annually.
