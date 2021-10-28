Abercrombie & Fitch launches same-day delivery
Oct. 28, 2021
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) customers can now receive clothing the same day that they order from any of the company's stores. Partnerships with Uber, Shipt, Postmates, Roadie and software provider Delivery Solutions will expand Abercrombie & Fitch's fulfillment capabilities and allow customers in certain zip codes to receive products from its stores within the same day.
- Through Abercrombie & Fitch's brands apps, customers will be able to filter by a "Get it Fast" filter which will provide the option to receive items within the same day.
- This initiative is part of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s ongoing journey to transform its supply chain, which also includes a new highly automated distribution center in the Phoenix metropolitan area.
