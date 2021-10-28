PBF Energy posts big Q3 earnings beat, sees higher throughput in Q4
Oct. 28, 2021 9:23 AM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) +2.3% pre-market after reporting a surprise Q3 profit and saying it expects higher throughput at its refineries in Q4.
- Q3 income from operations swung to a $100.9M profit from a year-ago loss from operations of $342.7M.
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $237M, compared with a year-ago $242.5M loss and above $221.6M analyst consensus estimate.
- Q3 revenues nearly doubled Y/Y to $7.19B; total throughput increased 20% to 78M barrels, and gross margin per barrel of throughput +$2.16 vs. a year-ago loss.
- Average production was 867.7K bbl/day vs. 716.7K bbl/day in the year-earlier quarter, with higher production at all operations including the Chalmette refinery in Louisiana, which was shut down briefly during Hurricane Ida.
- Q3 crude oil and feedstocks throughput averaged 848.3K bbl/day, compared with 706.1K bbl/day a year ago.
- Anticipating continued improvement in demand for its products, PBF expects Q4 total throughput regionally as follows: East Coast, 250K-270K bbl/day; Mid-Continent, 150K-160K bbl/day; Gulf Coast, 170K-180K bbl/day; West Coast, 310K-330K bbl/day.
- The numbers would equate to Q4 average total throughput of 880K-940K bbl/day.
- PBF shares have doubled YTD and more than tripled oger the past year.