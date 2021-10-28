Biden unveils $1.75T social spending bill with free pre-K, no paid leave (updated)
Oct. 28, 2021 9:52 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor17 Comments
- After months of negotiating with Democratic lawmakers, President Biden unveils a pared-back $1.75T social spending bill that includes universal pre-K, a minimum tax on corporations, expanded child tax credit, Medicare hearing benefits, increased Pell grants for colleges, and a new tax on individuals who earn $10M or more.
- The plan is "fully paid for and will reduce the deficit," the administration said in a statement.
- What's missing is paid family leave, a prescription drug plan, and Medicare dental coverage.
- West Virginia's Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema — two key Democratic senators — are said to have signed off on the framework, but still haven't committed to voting for the bill, Bloomberg reports.
- Added at 12:34 PM ET: The framework includes a 15% minimum tax for publicly traded corporation with more than $1B in profits and a 1% surcharge on corporate stock buybacks.
- The plan would apply a 5% surtax rate for people with incomes above $10M and an additional 3% tax on income above $25M. It would also close loopholes that allow some wealthy taxpayers to avoid paying the 3.8% Medicare tax on their earnings.
- Another item that would help pay for the plan is bolstering the Internal Revenue Service's resources by hiring enforcement agents trained to pursue wealthy evader san by modernizing the agency's technology.
