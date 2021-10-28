General Motors and Ford are recommended by JPMorgan as Detroit turnaround accelerates
Oct. 28, 2021
- JPMorgan is positive on General Motors (GM +0.4%) and Ford (F +11.9%) after both automakers impressed with their earnings reports.
- Analyst Ryan Brinkman and team find Ford (NYSE:F) shares attractive given valuation is only roughly in line with history despite a number of significant positives. Potential catalysts include a substantially refreshed vehicle lineup including new introductions such as the Mustang Mach-E battery electric crossover, new Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport and upcoming F-150. It is also observed that a refreshed F-150 has historically led to a substantial improvement in North American profitability, which is expected in Q2 of next year. In addition, Ford is noted to have had recent success turning around international operations, including in China, which was previously a problem area.
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) is given credit for its best-in-class leverage to global growth markets, ongoing operational turnaround, and improving product cadence. JPMorgan says it is attracted to GM shares based on both valuation and catalysts like capital allocation and strong sales performance for the recently refreshed full-size pickup trucks and SUVs.
- Both GM and Ford (F) are rated at Overweight by JPMorgan.
- Ford hit a 52-week high of $17.57 earlier today. Shares of GM are up 30% YTD.
