Pioneer Power Solutions surges on winning multiple order
Oct. 28, 2021 9:55 AM ETPioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI +7.7%) has secured multiple orders for its E-Bloc distributed generation solutions in the past 14 days.
- The orders are from customers across a number of vertical markets and are worth over $1M, with delivery expected to begin in 4Q21.
- Nathan Mazurek, Pioneer Power's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "These wins over the last two weeks across multiple verticals illustrate the quick traction we are gaining following the recent introduction of our E-Bloc solutions. Each of these orders are unique in their application yet serve the same purpose of advancing alternative energy solutions by deploying our single, integrated E-Bloc package to manage and operate distributed energy sources. Our solutions have wide and varied applications. To date we have commitments to install E-Bloc solutions at a large grocery distribution center, a senior living center and a large-scale water treatment operation in one of the country's largest cities."