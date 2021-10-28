Pending home sales unexpectedly dip in September after August's 8% jump

Oct. 28, 2021 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Real Estate Sign For Sale Under Contract Blue Sky

mphillips007/iStock via Getty Images

  • September Pending Home Sales: -2.3% M/M to 116.7 vs. +1.7% consensus and +8.1% in August.
  • Contract signings dropped 8% from this time last year as signings dropped M/M and Y/Y in all four regions, according to the National Association of Realtors.
  • "Contract transactions slowed a bit in September and are showing signs of a calmer home price trend, as the market is running comfortably ahead of pre-pandemic activity," said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.
  • The Northeast had the biggest Y/Y drop, falling almost 19%. The Midwest index fell 5.8% Y/Y, the West declined 7.2% and the South dropped 5.8% from September 2020.
  • By contrast, new home sales increased 14% M/M in September.
