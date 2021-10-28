ViacomCBS buying majority interest in former Fox Spanish-language producer
- ViacomCBS Networks International (VIAC +0.9%, VIACA +1%) is buying a majority stake in Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico, from the founding family and from Walt Disney (DIS -0.1%).
- Terms weren't disclosed.
- The company's VIS division will operate Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico as a collaborative partnership with the founding family.
- And that brings ViacomCBS access to studio operations at the Spanish-language producer along with hours of library content that will feed global platforms including Paramount+ and Pluto TV as well as the company's worldwide linear TV networks.
- Pairing the new acquisition with an existing Spanish-language portfolio including Telefe and Chilevisión "reinforces the company's position as a leading worldwide producer of Spanish-language content," says Raffaele Annecchino, CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International.
- ViacomCBS recently came to a new multi-year channel carriage deal with Altice USA that covered access to the suite of streaming services including Paramount+, Showtime OTT, Pluto TV, BET+ and Noggin.