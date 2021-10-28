KAR Auction's unit ADESA launches tool to enhance wholesale value
Oct. 28, 2021 10:06 AM ETKAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ADESA, a unit of KAR Auction Services (KAR +3.4%) d/b/a KAR Global, launched a new tool to enhance the reconditioning process and optimize return on investment for sellers.
- The tool showcases how specifically tailored repairs and enhancements will improve its vehicle grade, helping vehicles become front-line ready, faster.
- "We've seen impressive results throughout our pilot period, even in a hot market, due to our sellers being able to invest in the right repairs to yield the highest possible return. Plus, sellers can see all of their vehicles in one place, along with the status and location of each, from check-in to inspections to shop work all the way to sale," said John Hammer, chief commercial officer of KAR Global and president of ADESA.
- The reconditioning tool visually displays the cars as recommendations in one centralized digital location, the ADESA Portal.